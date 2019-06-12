The Patriots for Economic Progress says it has noted with regret the recent statement by President Edgar Lungu, that the economy is booming and under control.
Party President Sean Tembo has since appealed to President Edgar Lungu to learn to distinguish his personal economy which has experienced a rapid boom ever since he ascended to the Presidency, from the national economy which has totally collapsed ever since he took up the Presidency.
Mr. Tembo said it is evident to all and sundry that the PF Government is currently struggling to meet basic financial obligations such as servicing its huge loan portfolio, paying civil servants salaries in full and on time, paying university lecturers, paying salaries of Zambian diplomats abroad among others.
He said this is evidence enough that the national economy is on the verge of collapse.
Mr. Tembo said on the other hand, it is equally evident to all and sundry that President Lungu’s personal economy has been experiencing rapid growth ever since he ascended to the presidential office, as evidenced by his recent procurement of a brand new Gulfstream G650 private jet worth more than K900 million as well as by his own public testimony that he has “akasaka akandalama”.
He has advised President Lungu that whenever he decides to comment on the economy, he must specify which economy he is talking about; whether his personal economy that is booming or the national economy which is on the verge of collapse.
This tembo chap talks sense and on point most of the time he opens his mouth ….
I thought he was dead! Wasn’t he on hunger strike until president Lungu sold his presidential jet? He is really a walking miracle!
Edgar Lungu is mocking Zambians now as if he does not know the economic hell he has created for the ordinary Zambians through corruption and incompetence.Many Zambians are just waiting for 2021 to teach him a lesson.Let him and his loyalists prepare to sleep in dirty places after their arrest for plunder.Then he will know about a booming economy.
The economy is very sound,Compare with the 90s and during Kaunda.Mind you the population is fast growing compared with impotent Namibians and Batswana who have failed to reproduce at a very faster rate and keep on boasting of higher per capita.Look at economic and industrial output now comared with the supaloaf days when things and companies were state run.At the moment our industrial output far outstrips that of Bostwana and Namibia when it comes to consumer goods,The two depend on South Africa for simple products like crackers and sugar.