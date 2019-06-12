The Patriots for Economic Progress says it has noted with regret the recent statement by President Edgar Lungu, that the economy is booming and under control.

Party President Sean Tembo has since appealed to President Edgar Lungu to learn to distinguish his personal economy which has experienced a rapid boom ever since he ascended to the Presidency, from the national economy which has totally collapsed ever since he took up the Presidency.

Mr. Tembo said it is evident to all and sundry that the PF Government is currently struggling to meet basic financial obligations such as servicing its huge loan portfolio, paying civil servants salaries in full and on time, paying university lecturers, paying salaries of Zambian diplomats abroad among others.

He said this is evidence enough that the national economy is on the verge of collapse.

Mr. Tembo said on the other hand, it is equally evident to all and sundry that President Lungu’s personal economy has been experiencing rapid growth ever since he ascended to the presidential office, as evidenced by his recent procurement of a brand new Gulfstream G650 private jet worth more than K900 million as well as by his own public testimony that he has “akasaka akandalama”.

He has advised President Lungu that whenever he decides to comment on the economy, he must specify which economy he is talking about; whether his personal economy that is booming or the national economy which is on the verge of collapse.

