The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia is disturbed over the horrible working conditions for teachers in most private schools across Zambia.

Last year on 30th June, the organisation issued a statement detailing the findings of the survey they did with regards to conditions of service of teachers in private schools.

The national survey had revealed that teachers working in most privately-owned schools were exposed to salaries below the statutory minimum wage with some trained teachers shockingly getting paid below K800 as salary.

The Organisation called on the Ministry of Labour to swing into action and arrest the industrial chaos in these schools but the Ministry was unmoved and the ugly picture has remained the same.

Aaron Chansa, the Organisation Executive Director said teachers in most private schools have continued to get slavery salaries.

Mr. Chansa said this is a big insult to the teaching profession and cannot be allowed to continue and has demanded that all teachers in Zambia be respected and rewarded handsomely for shaping futures of all in society.

He said the nation must further be informed that most owners of private schools in Zambia do not want their teachers to be unionized.

Mr. Chansa said this sad reality exposes teachers to a lot of intimidations and job insecurities and has encouraged teachers in private schools to unite and form a trade union which will be able to advance their interests.

