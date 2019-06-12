A Zambian family living in South Africa in Edenvale East Rand Gauteng Province has cheated death after their house was gutted by fire last night.

The fire that was caused by the sitting room Chimney destroyed the house to ashes and households goods.

Mr. Ensulo Chinyamuka and his family fled the house as they were waiting for the Fire attendants to put off the fire.

He has since thanked the Edenvale Community Police for coming to the aid of his family and the Zambian Community for rendering help.

And Acting Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Maynard Misapa is happy that no life was lost in the inferno.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa.

