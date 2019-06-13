CONTROVERSY has reportedly erupted between the farmer whose animals were killed in Choma and veterinary officers after it was discovered that eight carcasses of cattle from the 71 slaughtered animals had gone missing.

Last Saturday, veterinary officers slaughtered 32 cattle, 28 goats, and 11 sheep, valued at K138, 000 belonging to a farmer, Mr Keme Syantumbe. This was after Mr. Syantumbe attempted to move his animals from Pemba to Mumbwa via Man’gunza on foot from the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) affected area.

The Choma Magistrate Court has ordered for the auction of the carcasses following an application by the veterinary office in Choma but before the exercise could commence yesterday, it was discovered that eight carcasses were missing.

The veterinary officers, when confronted by Mr. Syantumbe about the whereabouts of his animals, reportedly told him they had been burnt.

The auction went ahead as planned but Mr Syantumbe later accused the officers of insincerity in an interview.

“They seized and killed all my animals but never gave me results from the samples they took to ascertain if they had the disease. The worst part is that when we went for auction, eight carcasses were missing and when I confronted them, they told me they had burnt them.

