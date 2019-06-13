CONTROVERSY has reportedly erupted between the farmer whose animals were killed in Choma and veterinary officers after it was discovered that eight carcasses of cattle from the 71 slaughtered animals had gone missing.
Last Saturday, veterinary officers slaughtered 32 cattle, 28 goats, and 11 sheep, valued at K138, 000 belonging to a farmer, Mr Keme Syantumbe. This was after Mr. Syantumbe attempted to move his animals from Pemba to Mumbwa via Man’gunza on foot from the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) affected area.
The Choma Magistrate Court has ordered for the auction of the carcasses following an application by the veterinary office in Choma but before the exercise could commence yesterday, it was discovered that eight carcasses were missing.
The veterinary officers, when confronted by Mr. Syantumbe about the whereabouts of his animals, reportedly told him they had been burnt.
The auction went ahead as planned but Mr Syantumbe later accused the officers of insincerity in an interview.
“They seized and killed all my animals but never gave me results from the samples they took to ascertain if they had the disease. The worst part is that when we went for auction, eight carcasses were missing and when I confronted them, they told me they had burnt them.
Not surprised about that, the whole excise was suspicious
How cruel can you be! You shoot down the entire herd of cattle for a poor herdsman and loot part the carcasses! God is watching!
Give the man a report that shows whether his 8 animals were diseased or not – also, LT please do some digging. For example, is this man mandated by law to receive a report on his seized animals? This kind of reporting is not helpful. You tend to inflame situations by keeping some parts of your reporting silent. How about showing you made an effort to contact whomever is supposed to furnish some missing information? Pa Zed peve ni loss bati.
This reminds me of back in they day when the neighborhood police came to take kachasu from the local people only to find out that they were drinking out! The process is questionable and should be investigated
Only in Zambia this happens. Why would the animals be deemed OK for human consumption if were effected?. Its a disgrace that our court will order the carcasses to be auction for public consumption when the animals have been destroyed because of “FMD”. Everybody involved in this saga should be sacked and let the man be compensated. BRING BACK THE MISSING CARCASSES