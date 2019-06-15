Midfielder Augustine Mulenga says Chipolopolo are wary of wounded Morocco but are ready for Sunday’s friendly in Marrakech.

Chipolopolo face hosts The Atlas Lions on Sunday night in their penultimate friendly game of their eleven-day camp in Morocco since arriving in Casablanca on June 7.

Zambia kicked off their three-match itinerary with a 2-1 friendly loss to defending AFCON champions Cameroon in Madrid during their day trip to Spain on June 9.

Morocco too head into Sunday’s game with a defeat after a shock 1-0 home loss to Gambia in a friendly played in Marrakech on June 12.

“Sunday’s game is a friendly but also counts on the FIFA Rankings, so we just have to pull up our socks because it is not going to be easy although it is a friendly,” Mulenga said.

“Morocco lost their friendly against Gambia last week so I am sure against us, they will give their all so that they can win the game.

“So we have to be ready to fight because it won’t be easy.

“We had time to watch them against Gambia and we know what they are capable of doing and we have to capitalize on the weakness that we saw.

“But they will come with different tactics after knowing that we watched them but we just have to be ready.

“We have prepared well and we will give our best.”

Mulenga added that Chipolopolo had picked up some lessons from the first game against Cameroon.

“The game against Cameroon was a good warm-up but most of us just came back to action straight from our holidays and had lost our fitness after two weeks of not being active. But we learnt one of two things from that game,” Mulenga said.

This will be Chipolopolo and Morocco’s first meeting since January 2013 when they drew 0-0 in a pre-2013 AFCON friendly in Johannesburg.

But Zambia are seeking their first win over Morocco since 1993 and has since them drawn two and lost five encounters.

Meanwhile, Zambia will after the friendly head to The UAE to play Cote d’Ivoire on June 19 in Abu Dhabi in their final game en-route back to Lusaka.

