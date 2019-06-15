Snubbed by Kenya for the 2019 AFCON, it was business as usual at his club for striker Jesse Were who scored a brace for Zesco United on Saturday to send them through to the 2019 ABSA Cup final.

Were’s brace handed Zesco a 2-0 semifinal victory over their ambitious Ndola neighbors Buildcon in the semifinals played at Nkoloma Stadium in Ndola.

His brace took his competitive tally this season to 17 goals for Zesco after scoring nine league goals and six goals in their 2018/2019 continental campaign.

Were put Zesco ahead with a close-range shot in the 38th minute when he turned in a Lazarus Kambole’s assist to see them take a deserved 1-0 halftime lead over Buildcon who offered very little threat in the first half.

The striker completed his brace from the penalty spot in 50th minute after Kambole was maliciously tripped in the box by Buildcon goalkeeper Ngeleka Katembwa who was very fortunate to escape with just a yellow card.

Record winners Zesco will face Zanaco in the final on June 22 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola as home-in on an unprecedented sixth ABSA Cup title , formerly the Barclays Cup.

Meanwhile, Zanaco progressed to the final following a 3-2 post match penalty win over Green Eagles in the lunchtime semifinal kickoff at Nkoloma following a 1-1 fulltime draw.

But it was Eagles who took the lead in regulation time through Edward Mwamba in the 13th minute but their lead lasted until the 36th when Zanaco winger Ernest Mbewe equalized to see the two sides go into the break level.

It remained that way until the final whistle, and in the shootouts, Zanaco goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata saved George Chaloba’s spot kick while Tapson Kaseba and Amity Shamenda converted for Eagles before Warren Kunda missed his penalty to break the Choma sides hearts.

Tafadzwa Rusike, Christon Jere and Peter Kalota all converted for Zanaco but Kelvin Kapumbu and Bwembya failed to convert for the 2017 champions.

