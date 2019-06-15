Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo has revealed that a Youth Skills Training Centre will soon be constructed in Shiwang’andu district in Muchinga Province.

Professor Luo disclosed in Shiwang’andu today that two sites have since been identified for the construction of the training institution, adding that one site is at Kabangama area while the other site is near the district centre.

Professor Luo said the essence of the Youth Skills Training Centre is to impart young people with various skills from cross cutting training programmes that will be of economic benefit to the district.

The Minister said this when she conducted an inspection of the identified sites in the company of Shiwang’andu District Council Chairperson Epilius Chisulo and the District Administrative Officer Noah Simulunga.

She added that funds permitting, an additional training institute will be set up in the area, after concluding the one that has been budgeted for, due to the high demand of skills training from the youths.

Professor Luo also revealed that the Zambia National Service will be engaged to spearhead the construction of the training centres.

And Shiwang’andu District Council Chairperson Epilius Chisulo said once the Youth skills training centre is operational, it will attract a lot of trainees bearing in mind that it will be the first of its kind in the district.

Mr Chisulo added that with the number of school leavers, the idea of a skills centre is a welcome move.

