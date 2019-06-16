Home Videos and Audios The $10 Billion Energy Scandal: BBC Africa Eye & Panorama Videos and Audios The $10 Billion Energy Scandal: BBC Africa Eye & Panorama June 16, 2019 1,445 views 8 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print [Read 1,557 times, 1,558 reads today]Related Posts:Construction of the $1.2 billion Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway is a road contract scandal-GBMFather Leonard Chiti tells BBC that President Lungu was legitimately electedZambian singer, Natalie Chinambu, performs on BBC One’s Pitch BattleHH’s Appearance on BBC’s HARDtalk ProgramHH’s BBC’s Hard Talk appearance divides Zambians Loading... 8 COMMENTS That is why HH and CK want plot 1 at any cost. 1 2 Reply This is why Zambia should support and strengthen institutions like FIC and not ridicule them the release trend reports. 3 0 Don’t alarm Zambians. Now you are blaming a scandal in Senegal on PF an Ba Edgar? Common people stop annoying us. 1 1 Genuine rich people like Patrice Motsepe of South Africa, Alicko Tangote of Nigeria etc are ploughing their wealth in massive job creation ventures like mineral oil exporation and mining. But fellows like HH is busy organising silly campaigns to become President and some are busy booking tables for breakfast in London! 1 3 Reply You don’t know anything about HH. I like HH as a businessman, Ask Zambeef when they started buying beef from HH. 1 0 And why do you think Zambian opinion is divided over such crooks like Binani and Vedanta?These guys are busy paying leaders of different political parties so that they can exploit our resources without ” interference ” from anyone. 1 0 This is why Zambia should support and strengthen institutions like FIC and not ridicule them when they release trend reports. 2 1 Reply All Politicians should be treated as corrupt! This is the reason we need STRONG INSTITUTIONS OF GOVERNMENT! The President should not be the one to start changing heads of these institutions each time we change government! We should expect the worst theft with the KCM deal because it’s being done in the heart of statehouse that has no interest in following up PEP criminals exposed not only by the FIC report but by members of the public! State House is not being transparent about the so called investors interested in KCM! Zambians should open their eyes! 2 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
That is why HH and CK want plot 1 at any cost.
This is why Zambia should support and strengthen institutions like FIC and not ridicule them the release trend reports.
Don’t alarm Zambians. Now you are blaming a scandal in Senegal on PF an Ba Edgar?
Common people stop annoying us.
Genuine rich people like Patrice Motsepe of South Africa, Alicko Tangote of Nigeria etc are ploughing their wealth in massive job creation ventures like mineral oil exporation and mining. But fellows like HH is busy organising silly campaigns to become President and some are busy booking tables for breakfast in London!
You don’t know anything about HH. I like HH as a businessman,
Ask Zambeef when they started buying beef from HH.
And why do you think Zambian opinion is divided over such crooks like Binani and Vedanta?These guys are busy paying leaders of different political parties so that they can exploit our resources without ” interference ” from anyone.
All Politicians should be treated as corrupt! This is the reason we need STRONG INSTITUTIONS OF GOVERNMENT! The President should not be the one to start changing heads of these institutions each time we change government!
We should expect the worst theft with the KCM deal because it’s being done in the heart of statehouse that has no interest in following up PEP criminals exposed not only by the FIC report but by members of the public! State House is not being transparent about the so called investors interested in KCM! Zambians should open their eyes!