Speaking ahead of World Refugee Day on Saturday, when senior Government officials, UNHCR and Office of the Commissioner for Refugees staff, refugees, Ministry of Tourism, ZAWA and Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU) members, among others, joined him in his Weekly Health Run, when asked as what his message would be to Zambians and the world, ahead of World Refugee Day, President Lungu said “we can all be refugees, hence the need to be tolerant”.

UNHCR staff were led by their Representative, Ms Pierrine Aylara.

The World Refugee Day Global Theme for 2019 is: TAKE A STEP WITH REFUGEES

The African Union Theme: 2019, YEAR OF REFUGEES, RETURNEES AND INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa.

In Lusaka, the World Refugee Day Commemoration will be at Cosmopolitan Mall, along Kafue Road on Thursday 20th June 2019.

For UNHCR staff, the run with the President was in the context of taking a step with refugees and is a global campaign by the UN Refugee Agency, encouraging people worldwide to contribute kilometres/miles to the refugee cause.

The cheerful health walk/run/jogging with President Lungu covered about 10 kilometres, zig-zagging the mountainous terrain of State Lodge in Lusaka.

[Read 1,037 times, 1,037 reads today]