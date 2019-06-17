Winners of Zone One and Zone Four of the 2019 FAZ Division One season will be decided on the final day of the season.

Kansanshi Dynamos have already won Zone Two and Kabwe Youth have emerged champions in Zone Three with both teams qualifying for the play-offs.

In Zone One, with one round of matches remaining the campaign is going to the wire with leaders National Assembly and Police College fighting for the championship.

Assembly will win Zone One should they beat Romeki in their final game.

Zone Four leaders Young Green Eagles and second placed Zesco Shockers are tied on 60 points each ahead of their final games.

Meanwhile, the Super Division play off will be played on a home and away basis in July.

First leg matches are set for July 6 with return legs scheduled for 13th July.

Kansanshi will face winners of Zone Four with Kabwe Youth meeting Zone One champions.

The two overall winners of the play offs will qualify to the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division scheduled to start in August.

