Ex-Zambia national team boss Patrice Beaumelle has saluted the junior players he left progression into the Chipolopolo setup following Sunday’s result against his side Morocco.

The Morocco assistant coach left the Zambia job in 2014 to reunite with his bench mate Herve Renard after the French duos’ successful second stint with Chipolopolo whom they guided to 2012 AFCON victory.

Striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu, who formed the base of the Zambia U17 team natured in 2013 during their reign, including striker Mwape Musonda and midfielder Augustine Mulenga who were fringe players in that same period, on Sunday formed the starting XI that beat Morocco 3-2 away in Marrakech.

“I saw a lot of young boys who when I left they were just Under 17 and Under 20 payers and today they can show that they can play for Chipolopolo. Congratulations and it was exactly the kind of game we were expecting because, when we were planning, we wanted this kind of game,” Beaumelle said.

“Zambia is not part of this AFCON but it is still a very strong team in Africa.”

Musonda and Mwepu both scored a goal each in the victory against The Atlas Lions in the friendly to hand Zambia its debut away victory over Morocco after eight attempts.

Meanwhile, Zambia left Morocco on Monday for The United Arab Emirates at the end of their eleven day training camp in Casablanca that also saw them take a short trip to Spain to play Cameroon in a friendly on June 9 in Madrid that Chipolopolo lost 2-1.

Zambia play their final friendly on June 19 in Abu Dhabi against Cote d’Ivoire in transit back to Lusaka.

