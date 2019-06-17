The opposition National Democratic Congress has called for investigations into Tasila Lungu’s sudden wealth.
In a statement, the NDC in Lusaka says prior to 2015, Tasila was not known to have any source of wealth.
The opposition party says Tasila should be subjected to a lifestyle audit.
“It has come to light that a secret court case has been ongoing, and a garden boy was imprisoned for having stolen K200,000 from Tasila Lungu’s house. Tasila who refers to herself as a philanthropist (a rich donor) has for a while now been showing signs of having vast wealth,” the NDC says.
The party says Tasila recently sunk 100 boreholes out of pocket in Eastern Province and that she has been handing out donations valued at millions of kwacha in Kuku compound and elsewhere.
“Prior to 2015 she had no known profitable businesses. So the question is where is she getting all this wealth from? How is she able to afford all those luxury vehicles she’s been seen driving in Lusaka?”
“Why is she keeping such large sums of cash in the house, why is she scared to take it to the bank? How about all those luxury properties she’s built everywhere, where is she getting the funds? Where did she get the cash from?”
“Who are these secret donors and well wishers she always refers to when making millions in donations? What interest do these donors have in her activities? How about Zesco, what’s the story behind the transformer oil contracts?”
The NDC says Tasila should understand that the hoarding of large sums of cash in a house is an offence under the Penal Code.
“That garden boy did not just stumble on that pile of cash, he knew that there was significant financial transactions occurring in that house. It’s not even known yet the total amount of cash hoarded in the house, we only know about the small piece the garden boy took for himself.”
It said these are the same illicit financial activities that the FIC has been pointing out.
“Along the chain of money laundering they transfer funds to a law firm and then huge cash withdrawals are made and given to unknown beneficiaries. These individuals all need to be investigated and subjected to lifestyle audits. If their wealth is clean they should not have a problem with disclosing the source of all of this money,” the party said.
If we can ask HH how made his wealth, then Tasila must be subjected to the same rules.
She may have dug 100 boreholes for good cause, but if the money was stolen, then she cannot play Mrs Robin Hood.
Now NDC produce evidence and let the nation scrutinise her source of wealth.
God works in mysterious ways, we thank the long wormy hands of this garden boy for this exposure , imagine what else is mukasaka kandalama.
INDEPENDENT OBSERVER – My friend you are a smart man but you misappropriate your faculties…I mean is Hakainde a public official..Bowman and Tasila are now philanthropists three four years ago they didn’t have a dog to their name today they have loads of money laying around…am sure if you went to Hakainde’s house you wont find K5000 laying about in the kitchen.
HH has never explained the source of his riches so leave Tasila alone. First let you small god explain where he got weath from then Tasila will explain…otherwise shut up guys
HH don’t have too much cash.
He bonds, shares etc, you don’t just cash in at will.
HH is so rich, but paying alot for his loans. Even house in New Kasama he built with a loan, HH can’t use cash to build a property like GBM or Lusambo.
HH, Kavindele, Chikwanda and me are rich but have no cash.
INDEPENDENT OBSERVER (1.1)
F****CK YOU MAN.
Leave her alone. We know you. You work in a USA Investment Bank in London as a Chief Algorithm & Data Scientist, probably on 100K plus salary per annum. What have you f**kin done for your Zambia. Guys like yourself and BR MUMBA Sr are just aliens.
munone – you are comparing a small girl who has never worked any where to an international chartered accountant…why was this case hidden from the public? If a mere garden-boy can steal that much money from the Kitchen just ask yourself how much money this small girl has in her bedroom and why she hasn’t banked the money…you wonder why AVIC is building sports complex in her ward…its to thank her for the overpriced tenders they are charging you.
Why doesn’t Kambwili tell us how he acquired the wealth to building hundreds of high end housing in Luanshya? Munyela panse!
Bo Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika was right when he stated that for many years thieves have been publicly displaying the proceeds of their crime while Zambians are silently watching.This has created a sense of impunity that is difficult to match. Today we have Ronald Chitotela who is in court on nine corruption charges but is still cabinet minister. How is this impunity possible? Our simple and only explanation is it’s because the Zambian people are indifferent to corruption.
Indifference, to us, is the epitome of all evil.
Firstly, I will not allow myself to sink low, like you. So, don’t expect me to insult you. I don’t that.
Secondly, the English language has so may words that you can you to express your point of view and you don’t need to use the F Words. It means you lack intelligence & wisdom in your mind.
I would ask you to use that energy to insult people, by directing it to creativity, putting your life to good use and be of service to Zambia. Therefore, create wealth and go and help another human being to reach the sky. Thus, become part of the solution to Zambia and don’t leave to politicians only.
Life is about choices. And yes, I chose to live the UK to maximise my abilities. I don’t need to stand on the pulpit to pronounce what I have done for Zambia, or investment I have made…
NDC nayo kuwayawayafye, 2 years down the line you are still witch hunting without telling the voters what you intend to do once voted into power. you are just wasting our time. we need an opposition in zambia and not these witch finder or private investigaters like the Mast party, UPND and NDC. Sata spend most of his time in opposition talking about roads , schools and hospitals and the voters got the message.at one time Mwanawasa even confessed that he was implementing some of Satas ideas.
1.6 @ Mfuwe National Park
continued from.. 1.10
Last and not least. This platform must be used for constructive criticism and share ideas. And a place to expose our life’s frustration.
Dont stay on the ground, quacking like a Chicken. Take off and fly like an Eagle.
Sometimes we will just “agree to disagree” Thats fine and healthy.
Enjoy the day !!!!
Correction … meant to say…
And NOT a place to expose our life’s frustrations
Let us close our eyes and worship poverty in Zambia.
“Our poverty, who at in Zambia, we love you so much. All those without you should undergo a lifestyle audit “
Satire gone wrong.
Our African leaders and their families never learn lessons!!
Look at Sudan’s Al Bashir, hoarding money at his residence and stealing from the poor you and me – where’s he today, not in prison?
Ba Lungu, kaya !
You wonder where ZRA are or ACC to impose the ACC Act 37 possession of unexplained property. They all have no stomach for this as we need to sort out our governance issues..appointment of Directors needs to looked at.
They are all thieves. That is why they are all fighting to go to plot one, not to serve us. As for hh did he get rich before or after privatization.
How come the trial of this garden boy was not in public domain, we are only hearing about it after the wife started pleading for leniency ninshi ba guy has already been sentenced. Who ever has worked hard for their money can not let a K200,000 be starshed so carelessly.
Ba Lusaka times please dont rely on hearsay, report on well researched stories (with banks AND other credible sources no Dr CK) like the BBC expo-see in Senegal which you carried out this week.
This story was on prime TV news.
Go to Lusaka Court you will see this case for yourself
I hear she even bought off some big chunk of land in Sinda area where she intends to be keeping wild animals. For what purpose???? Only heavens knows.
Tourism baba!
Get a life!
Should Tourism be the domain of foreign operators only?
No tourism should be the domain for genuine investors not thieves…you are stealing from overpriced Chinese contracts which your grandchildren will cough up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It’s like asking about the gender of the passing dog when the fact is the naked truth. NDC was registered using Kambwili’s stolen money. Tasila has become a proficient businesswoman because her father is Presido, so why waste time and money on investigations? Nimwana wa nyoko? Even Bowman Lusambo is now a successful business man
You have failed to arrest BUFFOON CK because you were stealing together….you are there justifying corruption without shame when lecturers have not been paid for 6 months…somewhere has potful of money stashed in the Kitchen.
When I was poor, you took no notice to investigate the source of my poverty. Now that my situation has turned around, you want to investigate me? For what?
It is called integrity
When you were poor you small silly girl…you were not a PEP…when you were poor did AVIC offer you gifts?
Leave the little girl alone mwenchushi mwe, mukafwafye nobuchushi bwenu ifyofine. How much money was kambwili keeping both at home and in his tummy when he was minister?
Keep on glorifying thieves Zimbabwe did not jst arrive where they are now it started little by little until the whole country was gone never to return.
These thieves deserve to have their hands chopped off.
Extended looting….of course the PF rats find nothing wrong with Tasila being a dollar millionaire in less than 5 years despite having no businesses,
all the while people are not getting paid in Zambia and students can not attend university…..