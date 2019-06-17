Police in Central Province has aid that they will engage all political players in the run up to the July 30th Katuba Parliamentary by-election.

Central Province Police Commissioner Chola Katanga said that this will be done to avoid any form of violence during and after the election.

Mr. Katanga told ZNBC News that Police want to ensure the election is violence free.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set July 30th as a date for the Katuba by election and other local government by elections.

The Katuba seat fell vacant after the death of Member of Parliament Patricia Mwashingwele May 2 after a short illness.

Meanwhile, -The Anti-Voter Apathy (AVAP) Executive Director, Richwell Mulwani, says his organisation has already started conducting voter education with electorates in Katuba constituency ahead of the parliamentary by-election slated for July 30, 2019.

Mr. Mulwani says it is important that people especially youths are reminded of their right to vote and the need to uphold peace before, during and after elections.

In an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, the AVAP Executive Director, indicated that his organisation will hold a number of meetings in Katuba constituency in Chibombo district and Lubwa ward in Kitwe, to ensure that electorates are fully engaged in the electoral process.

He noted that it is also important that electorates take keen interest to monitor nominations for their preferred candidates as they prepare for the elections.

And Mr Mulwani says his organisation will engage more stakeholders to help with educating young people especially, as they are more vulnerable and are usually used as tools of violence.

He observed that since Katuba is near Lusaka, it is easy for youths to go to Katuba and to cause distractions hence the need to sensitise the people in the area not to entertain any form of violence.

Mr Mulwani emphasised the need to help youths realise and understand that they are the country’s future leaders and should therefore be at the center of promoting peace.

He also noted that AVAP will this time around scale up its voter education in Katuba, as most people shun voting especially when there are cases of violence being recorded.

Meanwhile, Mr Mulwani has also stated that his organisation will further engage political party leaders on the need to uphold the electoral code of conduct during the by elections.

