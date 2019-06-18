Football administrator Blackwell Siwale says Zambia has competent local coaches that can manage Chipolopolo.

FAZ is currently searching for a foreign coach as Zambia trainer after declaring that no local coach was suitable for the top job.

But Siwale, a former FAZ executive committee member, said local coaches have demonstrated that they can handle the National Team.

“When they (FAZ) say no local coach is suitable what do they mean? And in any case where is the money to recruit a foreign coach. There he is Aggrey Chiyangi he has won the COSAFA Cup,” said the former Nchanga Rangers President.

“We have local coaches who can deliver at National Team. All the local coaches need is support and more capacity building for them. We can even pick two senior coaches at once,” Siwale said.

Chiyangi is acting as Chipolopolo coach after the acrimonious departure of Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck.

The Belgian was hired on a short-term deal last year after the resignation of Wedson Nyirenda.

He was tasked with ensuring the Chipolopolo qualified for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, but faile

[Read 359 times, 362 reads today]