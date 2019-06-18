Zambia face Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday in their final friendly of their fourteen-day international tour and striker Kings Kangwa says they edger to maintain the momentum after beating Morocco last Sunday.

Chipolopolo may not be going to the 2019 AFCON but have refused to be dormant and are busy rebooting with three high-profile friendlies ahead of their forthcoming engagements in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

Zambia face Cote d’Ivoire in their final friendly on June 19 in Abu Dhabi after earlier playing two other 2019 AFCON-bound sides that began with a 2-1 away loss to African champions Cameroon on June 12 in Madrid and later posted a 3-2 victory over hosts Morocco on June 16 in Marrakech.

Kangwa, who scored his debut Zambia goal against Morocco, said they were looking forward to end their tour with another positive result against The Elephants.

“We had a good game in the first match against Cameroon. We played well but we missed a lot of chances but we didn’t put our heads down. Worked hard for the next game and the guys said that we really need to work hard and fight to get a win against Morocco and we won and that is what we wanted,” Kangwa said.

“We are now looking at Cote d’Ivoire, it won’t be an easy game for sure but we are ready to go and fight.

“All eyes are on tomorrow game and we are ready to fight to win again.”

Meanwhile, Beston Chambeshi’s team returns home after the match in The Gulf to end Zambia’s fortnight away tour that saw them hold a ten -day training camp in Morocco that began on June 7.

