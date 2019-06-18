The Ministry of Higher Education has launched its first ever National Higher Education policy, with a call for the Zambian citizens to view education as a key driver of economic and social development.

Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo has called on management and staff in higher learning institutions to change the way of doing things and always aim at providing services that are relevant to the country’s development agenda.

Speaking during the launch of the policy in Lusaka today, Professor Luo explained that the higher education sector is key towards achieving most of the economic aspirations of the country.

She said this is because all the set economic and development goals require appropriate and skilled human resource to drive the agenda.

Professor Luo noted that this is why there is need for higher learning institutions to respond to the needs of the market by offering quality education and research that is beneficial to the country.

She pointed out that the policy which will be accompanied by an implementation plan will go a long way in enhancing the quality and increased access to higher education especially among the vulnerable communities, especially in rural areas.

The Minister further disclosed that the policy will also help in enforcing the 30 percent girls, 30 percent women and 10 percent for people living with disabilities, preferences when it comes to government support.

And Acting Secretary to Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa has reaffirmed that his office will continue to support efforts aimed at improving service delivery in the public sector.

In a speech read for him by Permanent Secretary Enumeration, Kashio Mwenya, Mr Kangwa expressed hope that the first ever higher education policy will help in building capacities and actualize ideas that are vital in the country’s implementation of various national development plans.

He has since advised higher learning institutions to ensure that they follow the guidelines in the policy and use them towards improving quality and standard of education being offered to people in the country.

