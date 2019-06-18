Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) in Eastern Province has dismissed accusations by Patriotic Front PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila that it is a dictatorial party.
During the PF provincial conference in Chipata last week, Mr. Mwila alleged that UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has denied his members a chance to exercise their democratic right to vote by imposing himself on them as a life president.
Mr. Mwila also challenged leaders from other political parties especially the UPND to emulate the PF which relies on democracy and inclusiveness.
But in a rebuttal, UPND Eastern Province spokesperson, Victor Mbuzi says Mr. Mwila’s sentiments are unfounded because his party has held elections time and again.
Mr. Mbuzi alleges that it is the PF which has failed to accommodate people with divergent views as evidenced by the barring of some people to contest in the recently held provincial election.
He says had the PF been democratic as it claims, there was going to be no candidate who pulled out of the race like Elias Daka fondly known as ‘Eriboma’ did because it was marred with violence and intimidation.
As if you would say yes it’s true we are dictatorial?
@Ndanje Khakis I knw right hahahahahaha UPND chabe HH has indeed imposed himself on them as a life president.
He is leading the second largest political party which had 2 vice presidents, then reduced to 1 veep, then to zero. He is the alpha and omega. Surprisingly his hypnotized followers don’t see anything wrong with this!!
If what Mwila said is not true………………….Then……………..When is UPND going for a convention where HH will be challeneged????????????
Even a kids knows………
So HH can freely hold meetings in other provinces but his colleagues cannot hold any in his own province. Of course HH is a dictator the only difference is that he has no instruments of power. But the little power he has in his mainly tribal party shows clearly that he is a dictator.