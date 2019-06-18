Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) in Eastern Province has dismissed accusations by Patriotic Front PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila that it is a dictatorial party.

During the PF provincial conference in Chipata last week, Mr. Mwila alleged that UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has denied his members a chance to exercise their democratic right to vote by imposing himself on them as a life president.

Mr. Mwila also challenged leaders from other political parties especially the UPND to emulate the PF which relies on democracy and inclusiveness.

But in a rebuttal, UPND Eastern Province spokesperson, Victor Mbuzi says Mr. Mwila’s sentiments are unfounded because his party has held elections time and again.

Mr. Mbuzi alleges that it is the PF which has failed to accommodate people with divergent views as evidenced by the barring of some people to contest in the recently held provincial election.

He says had the PF been democratic as it claims, there was going to be no candidate who pulled out of the race like Elias Daka fondly known as ‘Eriboma’ did because it was marred with violence and intimidation.

