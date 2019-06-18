Zimbabwean controversial business man Wicknell Chivayo has has described President Edgar Lungu as one of the one of the most amazing and kind hearted African President.
Chivayo who is known as Sir Wicknell took to social media to express his joy after meeting with President Lungu in what looks like a business meeting.
Chivayo is controversially known in Zimbabwe for having strong links with ZANU-PF with some linking his wealth to corruption.
In October last year Chivayo was discharged by the Harare High Court after the state dropped cases of fraud against him.
Chivayo said as Managing Director of Intratrek Zambia Ltd, Zambia and Zimbabwe are one and that he is equally at home in Zambia.
He posted the pictures of his meeting with President Lungu on his social media platforms and followed it up with motivational messages.
Below is Chivayo’s message
ROYAL BLOOD FLOWS THROUGH MY VEINS…One of the most amazing and kind hearted President’s we have in Africa HIS EXCELLENCY the President of the Republic of Zambia CDE Edgar Chagwa Lungu with yours truly the Managing Director of INTRATREK ZAMBIA LTD…Zambia & Zimbabwe – ONE NATION , I’m equally at home both in LUSAKA and HARARE…As the REGIONAL COORDINATOR for a multi billion dollar conglomerate I will tirelessly pursue my passion to generate more renewable energy for AFRICA.
In this beautiful country next door we have implemented and successfully completed 26 FULLY FUNDED turnkey EPC projects…I’m a business man of international repute and always remember I’m not really an unusually intelligent person with extraordinary gifts.
I’m just a regular person who made a daily list of critical tasks that needed to get done AND DID THEM even when I didn’t feel like it…BE POSITIVE , BE SMART , BE PRO-ACTIVE and learn to try out new things. The world is not ruled only by us PRAYER warriors but also by the MENTAL warriors.
Thinking is the highest paying job in every field. Make out time to think CREATIVELY & STRATEGICALLY…Many great ideas have been lost because people who had them could not stand being laughed at.
The greatest prison people can live in is the fear of what others think…When you make it BIG they will all HATE you , spread lies and then also recruit others to HATE YOU so JUST IGNORE THEM, KEEP GOING and DONT LOOK BACK.
Yes,Zambia and Zimbabwe should have been one but many Zimbabweans, especially Shona-speaking ones do not want it that way because privately they have contempt for Zambians and even their fellow citizens the Ndebeles (it stems from pre-colonial history where Ndebeles used to load it over the Shonas because of their then superior military skills).
This is a guy who was imprisoned in Zim not long ago. A guy who swindled the Zim government out of USD 5 million and is known for bribing politicians. This is the kind of person you go and meet surely? Yet when a renouned economist like Oliver Saasa wants to meet you, you are unwilling. I could list lots of scandals that Wicknell has been embroiled in but I will spare you. Thats the person the President is welcoming to state house.
For those of you that support EL must ask yourselves some very serious questions
Birds of a feather, flock together.
Lungu is like a magnet for corruption. Corruption follows him everywhere.
Because of his greed, his own daughter will end up behind bars. I bet the prison guards will enjoy her very much.
Ati Wicknell. Where do Zimbabweans get their crazy names from?
Wickedness Chivayo and president Lungu …this partnership stinks of dirty deals.
I normally have a problem with business-people meeting presidents because they have little in common. ECL represents a state party while this Zimbabwean represents a corporate party. Therein lies the problem. If it is Paul Kagame, John Magufuli or Angela Merkel, no problem because they are all heads of government. Was there any time you saw Bill Gates visiting No. 10 Downing Street although he is a frequent visitor to the UK? Reason is simple. Gates has little or no business meeting the UK prime minister.
Birds of the same feathers flock together. Whicknell Chivhayo is a notorious Fraudster with Political connections to the Zimbabwe Govt. Whicknell has a Case in Court in which he defrauded Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority of USD 5 Million. Its not surprising to see him associating with the Master of all Corruption Activities in Zambia. As they say a fish Rots from the Head Down wards.
You lead a multibillion dollar conglomerate?. Please bail us out of the Euro Bond. Then we can pay you later man.
Other than that I like your spirit. Implement ideas and things will change. I also like it when you say thinking is the highest paying job. But this statement needs a qualifier. Its only in upright societies that this applies. In most African societies, professors, PhDs, Masters who spend most of their time thinking are struggling. The grade 7s in politics are doing well.
On this one, it’s a No for me Mr. President especially having read about this guy and his controversy. He is a briefcase Businessman who has taken advantage of the confusion in Zimbabwe. Same group with Ginimbi. If it was Strive Masiyiwa no problem
Goodness me.The Picture has a lot going on in the bottom left corner for those who have sharp eyes. Lots of Books to read and newspapers to go through and phones to browse the internet and social media and finally a glass of the beloved Jemerson whisky. It must have been a visit made in heaven indeed.
WICKNELL, DELPHISTER, BINWELL, STRIVE, PATIENCE, CHARITY, GIFT, ENOCENT, GIVEN, PRUDENCE, TALENT, JOBICKS. ALL THESE NAMES SOUND ENGLISH BUT ARE ONLY GIVEN TO AFRICANS BY THIER STUPID PARENTS.
CAN NOT WE THINK OF BETTER NAMES LIKE MAMBWE, MUTINTA,CHAGWA, TASILA, CHILANDO, MWITWA ETC.
I HAVE NEVER COME ACROSS A EUROPEAN WITH AN AFRICAN NAME, IF YOU HAVE NAME ONE|
I know Mabvuto Smith and Juunza Avondale
EDGAR CHAPONA LUNGU: I have a problem with your pretence or is it ignorance. Colonialism and adoption of non-African religions has had a profound impact on us Africans from our names (although some change is taking place in modern times), culture and mannerisms etc we remain a conquered people. Please check out this book by Jan Vansina, a Dutch historian: BEING COLONISED: THE KUBA EXPERIENCE IN RURAL CONGO 1880 TO 1960.Early Christian missionaries were telling people that African names were heathen and we accepted it because we wanted so-called salvation. Islamic Imams, same thing.
ALL SUCCESSFUL BUSINESSMEN LIKE PATRICE MOTSEPE AND DANGOTE HAVE STRONG LINKS WITH THE RULING ELITE.
THEY WIN AND ARE GIVEN PROJECTS LIKE TENDERS WHICH THEY SUCCESSFULLY PROSECUTE. TO THEM POLITICS IS RAGGED TERRAIN.
CK AND HH BECAME RICH FROM NOTHING AND THAT IS WHY THEY WENT INTO POLITICS.