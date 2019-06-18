Zimbabwean controversial business man Wicknell Chivayo has has described President Edgar Lungu as one of the one of the most amazing and kind hearted African President.

Chivayo who is known as Sir Wicknell took to social media to express his joy after meeting with President Lungu in what looks like a business meeting.

Chivayo is controversially known in Zimbabwe for having strong links with ZANU-PF with some linking his wealth to corruption.

In October last year Chivayo was discharged by the Harare High Court after the state dropped cases of fraud against him.

Chivayo said as Managing Director of Intratrek Zambia Ltd, Zambia and Zimbabwe are one and that he is equally at home in Zambia.

He posted the pictures of his meeting with President Lungu on his social media platforms and followed it up with motivational messages.

Below is Chivayo’s message

ROYAL BLOOD FLOWS THROUGH MY VEINS…One of the most amazing and kind hearted President’s we have in Africa HIS EXCELLENCY the President of the Republic of Zambia CDE Edgar Chagwa Lungu with yours truly the Managing Director of INTRATREK ZAMBIA LTD…Zambia & Zimbabwe – ONE NATION , I’m equally at home both in LUSAKA and HARARE…As the REGIONAL COORDINATOR for a multi billion dollar conglomerate I will tirelessly pursue my passion to generate more renewable energy for AFRICA.

In this beautiful country next door we have implemented and successfully completed 26 FULLY FUNDED turnkey EPC projects…I’m a business man of international repute and always remember I’m not really an unusually intelligent person with extraordinary gifts.

I’m just a regular person who made a daily list of critical tasks that needed to get done AND DID THEM even when I didn’t feel like it…BE POSITIVE , BE SMART , BE PRO-ACTIVE and learn to try out new things. The world is not ruled only by us PRAYER warriors but also by the MENTAL warriors.

Thinking is the highest paying job in every field. Make out time to think CREATIVELY & STRATEGICALLY…Many great ideas have been lost because people who had them could not stand being laughed at.

The greatest prison people can live in is the fear of what others think…When you make it BIG they will all HATE you , spread lies and then also recruit others to HATE YOU so JUST IGNORE THEM, KEEP GOING and DONT LOOK BACK.

