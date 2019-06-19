A Chinese couple has been hacked to death in Mumbwa by unknown people.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the couple was murdered in the early hours of today June 19, 2019 between midnight and 04:00 hours.

Ms Katongo identified the couple as Jinrong Yon 53, and his wife Zuming Hu 49.

She said the bodies of the duo was discovered at around 04:30 hours inside Sun Share Shop by a security guard at one of the shops within the same area which is just opposite Sun Share Shop.

“The guard was also contracted by Mr Yon to be collecting garbage from their premises in the evening and morning. No arrest has been made yet and investigations in the matter have been instituted,” she said.

