Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye has charged that leaders who are not corrupt must be willing to undergo lifestyle audits.

Mr. Mwenye who also served as Solicitor General in late President Michael Sata’s administration said people are entitled to conclude that leader’s wealth is corruptly obtained when they refuse to undergo lifestyle audits.

He said corruption is a cruel tax on current and future generations.

“Money that is corruptly stolen by leaders, is paid for by every citizen and the poor among us pay the most. It is cruel to deny a poor person, who can not afford to buy Panado or send their children to school, development because leaders decide to steal scarce resources,” Mr. Mwenye said.

“It is even more cruel when we leaders, shamelessly show off our corruptly obtained wealth, in the name of not glorifying poverty. That is why when we leaders suddenly become rich, the people are entitled to ask us what we are selling for us to make so much money in a short time.”

He added, “To make money, people have to either sell goods or provide a service. If we claim to sell goods or services, the people we lead are entitled to ask who those goods or services are being sold to. If the people buying our goods or services or putting millions in our bank accounts are obtaining contracts from Government, then we leaders are abusing the authority of our offices.”

Mr Mwenye said abuse of authority of office is corruption and it is a criminal offense.

“When leaders suddenly become rich, chances are that they are engaged in corruption. People without any track record of business who only appear to become intelligent businessmen when they are in power or close to those in power, are, in all likelihood engaged in corruption.”

“Corruption is bad for the development of the nation because the corrupt are cruel people who cannot care for the suffering masses they lead. Their interest is to pack their pockets with money that is supposed to better the lives of the people.”

