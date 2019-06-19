Visiting General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enock Adeboye says Zambia has recorded tremendous transformation due to good governance.
Pastor Adeboye said the country has witnessed tremendous growth in various sectors of the economy leading to its transformation.
The Respected Nigerian Clergyman who first visited Zambia in 1993 said this when he paid a courtesy call on Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo at his office.
Accompanied by his wife, Pastor Adeboye said Zambia is on the growth trajectory and cannot be compared to other countries on the continent which have over the years remained under developed.
Pastor Adeboye also commended Zambia for allowing other religions to exist peacefully despite its public proclamation as a Christian Nation.
And Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo said the Zambian government is committed to upholding the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation as evidenced by the creation of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.
“Zambia is governed by a Believer. His Excellency President Edgar Lungu is a committed Believer who is ever in Church whenever possible and this is why he appointed one of you from the Clergy to be Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance,” Mr Lusambo said.
He said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance cuts across all Ministries as a way of mainstreaming its mandate.
Bloggers please be careful what you say about this man of God, if you don’t agree with what he says choose your words you use on him carefully, you may case yourself. I know this man he is a child of God. This one is not one those fake prophets or pastors. So please guys watch your words.
This is the problem with Africans we have a lot of fear! Respect everyone only fear GOD! Only GOD!
Pastor Adeboye said “Zambia is on the growth trajectory and cannot be compared to other countries on the continent which have over the years remained under developed”.
Whenever some uses the word ‘other’ just know they are speaking without backup of facts and data. Facts need to contain names and not other.
He can say that because there is a huge remittance of cash going from Zambia to Nigeria every week. It shows that the country is prospering and he doesn’t want the tithes and offerings to be blocked.