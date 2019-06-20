Former Community Development minister, Emerine Kabanshi has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate Court, on charges of abuse of authority of office.

Ms. Kabanshi could however not take plea, as the state had brought a defective indictment.

The former Minister faces two counts of willful failure to comply with laws relating to procurement.

In this matter, Ms Kabanshi is accused of failing to comply with the law, when she engaged ZAMPOST as the service payment provider for the social cash transfer programme.

In the second count, she is accused of having failed to comply with the law in amending the contract, between the Ministry of Community Development and ZAMPOST for the social cash transfer programme.

When she appeared before Magistrate Lameck Mwale, the accused observed that the indictment only had particulars of the offence and not the statement of offence thereby making it defective .

The prosecution team apologised and promised to bring a competent indictmentand Defence lawyer, Katino Mwale also applied for an adjournment to allow him read through the new indictment.

The court has since granted the application and adjourned the case to June 26, 2019, for possible taking of plea.

