President Edgar Lungu is optimistic that integration of the Free Trade Areas in the region will make Africa a prosperous continent.

President Lungu said the Africa Continental Free Trade Area will emancipate and bring development to the continent through economic integration.

The head of State said this in an interview with ZANIS in Maputo – Mozambique last evening shortly before takeoff for Lusaka, after attending the US-Africa Summit.

President Lungu said the agreement is meant to create a tariff-free continent that can grow local businesses, boost intra-African trade, increase industrialization and create jobs.

He said the agreement creates a single continental market for goods and services as well as a customs union with free movement of capital and business travellers.

The Head of State noted that through the Free Trade Area, Africa is forging a new path for itself to foster sustainable wealth and development for the continent.

