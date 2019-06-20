Lusaka Province Minister Hon Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has rubbished suggestion that he made comments insinuating that he was in support of looting of public funds.

In a statement Mr Lusambo said that desperate individuals, in attempt to misinform and peddle lies, had doctored a 4 seconds video extracted from his recent appearance on Radio Phoenix’s “Let the People Talk” to insinuate that he made comments that supported the looting of public funds.

Mr Lusambo said that he will not be detracted by desperate individuals and vile online platforms run by what he described as ignorant fugitives who are targeting him and hoping to earn some cheap political scores.

Mr Lusamboa further said that the manipulators edited the answer he was offering to a question on the issue of lifestyle audits for public officials.

“In my response I stated that if Ministers indeed do steal, how then do they end up as paupers after leaving office? I also posed a question to the effect that, from the UNIP days to the present day, how many Ex Ministers have we read about being reduced to paupers after leaving office?” asked Lusambo.

Mr Lusambo reiterated that he does not condone stealing of public funds.

“As a Provincial Minister, I do not have access to public funds as my office is not a spending agency. And even if I had access, I would never dip my fingers in public coffers.

“I am focused on my role of serving the Zambian people as member of parliament for the good people of Kabushi and Lusaka Province as Minister. I shall not be detracted by desperate individuals and vile online platforms run by ignorant fugitives who are targeting me hoping to earn some cheap political scores.”

Mr Lusambo said that the Zambian Society has laughed at such numerous stories of how people that served as Ministers in Zambia have been reduced to nothing upon leaving office.

“So my question was, if indeed Ministers are thieves, doesn’t it then follow that they steal so that they live better lives in future? How can you then explain the existence of poor Ex Ministers but you continue accusing current ones of amassing wealth? It simply doesn’t sit well!

“That was the context in which I made those comments which have now been maliciously edited to impute that I was supporting corruption. The said clip is a 4 seconds cheap attempt at distorting facts.”

