President Edgar Lungu is optimistic that integration of the Free Trade Area in the region, is one of the key factors on which Africa will become a prosperous continent.

President Lungu said the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement comes at a critical moment when there are calls for integration in the region.

The Head of State said in the quest to become nationalised, there is need to look at some of the long term benefits that the region has been experiencing.

President Lungu said this in an interview with ZANIS in Maputo last evening shortly before takeoff for Lusaka, after attending the US-Africa Summit in Maputo, Mozambique.

President Lungu said the African continent and Zambia as a whole should not sit idle because it is not highly industrialised.

He said once the Free Trade Area is embraced by all countries, the fight for the increase of the US-Africa trade will be obtained.

“How do you industrialise if you do not take part in the process? We need to work together and see how we can push forward, leaving no nation behind” said the Head of State.

President Lungu added that the Free Trade Area is one of the key agreements that will emancipate the continent, adding that it is high time that African people take total control of their economy and ensure that there is meaningful development in their respective countries.

The Head of State noted that through the Free Trade Area, Africa is forging a new path for itself to foster sustainable wealth and development for the continent.

President Lungu says the agreement is meant to create a tariff-free continent that can grow local businesses, boost intra-African trade, increase industrialization and create jobs.

He said the agreement creates a single continental market for goods and services as well as a customs union with free movement of capital and business travelers.

