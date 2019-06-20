Jesse Were is our main man despite being snubbed by Kenya for the 2019 AFCON says Zesco United assistant coach Alfred Lupiya.

Were inspired Zesco to the 2019 ABSA Cup final with a brace in a 2-0 semifinal win over Buildcon at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on June 15.

The goals lifted the Kenyan’s striker’s goals to 17 this season with nine and six in the league and continental action respectively.

Were’s crime for not even making the provisional team is having not scored for Kenya in 26 appearances.

On June 22, Were has an opportunity to add his 2019 domestic tally when Zesco host Zanaco in the ABSA Cup final on June 22 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

“Of late, Jesse had really helped us. If that coach watches this game, I am sure he will have to think twice,” Lupiya said.

“Jesse is on top of his game now. He is really helping us and he is also playing with an injury but he has helped us a lot.

“But coaches are different, so I cannot say why he (Kenya coach Sebastian Migne) did drop Jesse. The coach knows what he was doing, but for us, Jesse is really helping the team, he is on top of his game now.”

