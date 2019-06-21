The Lusaka High Court has ruled Vedanta Resources could not be included in proceedings to wind up its Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) business in Zambia.

And Vedanta says reports that President Edgar Lungu expects talks with potential buyers of KCM to conclude within a month are deeply worrying.

High Court judge Annes Banda-Bobo said the court was unable to “order a joinder of the intended second respondent to the proceedings” but granted Vedanta leave to appeal the ruling.

The application was made by Corpus Global and Mulenga Mundashi on behalf of Vedanta.

Justice Banda-Bobo today also set 4 July 2019 as date for hearing the request by KCM Directors to be represented by Lusaka-based law firm Nchito & Nchito on the appointment of the Provisional Liquidator and on any winding-up hearing.

And in a statement, Vedanta says it will challenge any sale of the business.

The firm says it is Vedanta is disappointed that Justice Banda-Bobo rejected its application to be joined to the confirmation hearing for the appointment of a provisional liquidator for its subsidiary KCM.

It states that the Zambian government has unfairly tried to exclude Vedanta from decisions about KCM’s future.

“It cannot be right for ZCCM, the minority shareholder to pursue this process without

the majority shareholder being heard. Vedanta was also displeased to learn ZCCM had

been allowed to modify its original winding up petition, again on an ex-parte basis,” it states.

Under the Winding-Up Rules 2004, a person who intends to appear on the hearing of a winding-up petition shall file into court a notice of that person’s intention in Form 3.

Vedanta says it will consider whether to file a Form 3.

“There are no just or equitable grounds to wind up KCM. The company directors appointed

by ZCCM approved its financial statements on a going concern basis in early May this year. All that has changed since then is the appointment of the Provisional Liquidator.”

“Vedanta believes the appointment of the Provisional Liquidator, has placed KCM under

additional financial pressure. Winding up proceedings risk lost jobs, reduced employee

benefits and creditors’ claims not being respected. The Provisional Liquidator’s removal of several knowledgeable managers seconded from Vedanta to KCM has also deprived the

business of vital experience when it is already operating in a destabilised environment,” it says.

Vedanta says it also intends to take urgent alternative steps against ZCCM’s winding-up petition.

“As previously been stated, ZCCM’s actions are a breach of the KCM shareholder agreement

which requires a process of engagement on any disputes between the shareholders and,

failing agreement, resort to international arbitration in Johannesburg.”

And Vedanta says reports that President Edgar Lungu expects talks with potential buyers of KCM to conclude within a month are deeply worrying.

“They imply that a decision to sell the assets

was taken in advance of any Court ruling and without Vedanta being given the opportunity to

be heard. KCM is not for sale and Vedanta will challenge any attempt to sell the business

without its consent,” the firm says.

“Vedanta wishes to re-emphasise that it remains open to engagement with government to

resolve this matter in a mutually satisfactory manner.”

[Read 190 times, 190 reads today]