Nkana star striker Ronald “Sate-Sate” Kampamba has refused to dwell much on Kalampa’s uninspiring performance in the ended 2019 transitional FAZ Super Division campaign.

Kampamba’s team failed to qualify for both CAF interclub competitions and the ABSA Cup after finishing seventh in Stream B with 23 points from 18 matches.

Nkana finished thirteen points behind Stream B winners Green Eagles.

Sate Sate said Nkana are putting their failures in the transitional season behind to focus on the next campaign scheduled to begin in August.

“It’s football. The performance was not that good but we have to accept and move forward. We had a lot of injures in the team and failed to play CAF,” Kampamba said.

“The coming season we must work extra hard. We need to play CAF and also win the league. I have got hope and faith. All the players are talking about doing better next season,” he said.

“Our supporters should not look down on the team. I encourage the supporters to give us support and to encourage us,” Kampamba said.

Sate Sate was at the weekend named Nkana Supporters’ player of the month for May.

“I thank God and the supporters for giving me the award. We are many at the club but they picked me. The award will be give me motivation to work extra hard,” he said.

