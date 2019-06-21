Police have arrested a man who allegedly hacked to death two Chinese nationals in Mumbwa on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has named the suspect as Kenny Figo who was arrested in Lusaka on Thursday.

He is said to have been an employee of the Chinese nationals who he hacked to death as captured in a leaked CCTV video.

The suspect is a 26 year old villager of Katala Village in Mumbwa who worked for the victims as a salesman.

He was apprehended from Barlastone area in Lusaka today where he was hiding.

And Mr Kanganja has expressed regret over the leaking of the video which shows the alleged crime taking place.

“I wish to express my displeasure at the leaking of the CCTV footage in the same matter which has gone viral and had potential to jeopardize investigations. I therefore appeal to members of the public to desist from such acts,” the Police Chief said.

[Read 114 times, 114 reads today]