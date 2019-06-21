The University of Zambia has moved the planned conferment of Honorary Doctorates on Presidents Edgar Lungu and Emmerson Mnangagwa to next week Friday.

The University has also announced that the venue for the ceremony has been moved to Mulungushi International Conference Centre from the University of Zambia Great East road campus.

The initial plan was to confer the Honorary Doctorates on the two leaders for their contribution to good governance today, Friday, June 21st 2019 at UNZA graduation Square.

The decision to honour the two Presidents has attracted widespread reactions from commentators from both countries.

