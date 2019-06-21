The University of Zambia has moved the planned conferment of Honorary Doctorates on Presidents Edgar Lungu and Emmerson Mnangagwa to next week Friday.
The University has also announced that the venue for the ceremony has been moved to Mulungushi International Conference Centre from the University of Zambia Great East road campus.
The initial plan was to confer the Honorary Doctorates on the two leaders for their contribution to good governance today, Friday, June 21st 2019 at UNZA graduation Square.
The decision to honour the two Presidents has attracted widespread reactions from commentators from both countries.
Its amazingly buffling!
Edgar Lungu Achievements in good governance
– scrapping of meal allowances for poor kids
– non-payment of pension for former lecturers
– monthly traditional ceremony of late payment of salaries for current lecturers
– killing Vespers, no policeman was punished
– retiring police officers who deal with PF hooligans
– denying citizens peaceful demonstrations
– keeping ministers charged with corruption in cabinet
– denying opposition rallies and mobilisation
– etc
Lazy Lungu as usual is just sitting there smiling like a clown he is …
I will not let my kids attend this thing called UNZA