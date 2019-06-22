Highlights of the 21st Inter-Company Relay (ICR) organised by the Zambia Amateur Athletic Association (ZAAA) will be captured by SuperSport, Africa’s premier sports broadcaster, on Saturday, 22nd July 2019.

MultiChoice Zambia has supported the ICR, which is a not-for-profit initiative set up to raise funds for the development and promotion of athletics in Zambia, since 1999. His Excellency, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the President of the Republic of Zambia will participate in this year’s ICR to promote an integrated approach to wellness among Zambian citizens.

Mwiika Malindima, Corporate Affairs Manager of MultiChoice Zambia stated: “The ICR project has contributed immensely to the development of sport and athletics in the country. In line with our mission to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible, we are delighted to avail highlights of this prestigious event to DStv and GOtv customers in Zambia and neighboring Southern African countries and other countries across the continent”.

“We are pleased that MultiChoice through SuperSport will this year again broadcast the ICR to many countries across Africa. As you know His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will grace this event and we are grateful that MultiChoice will broadcast his message about wellness to the rest of Africa. This affirms that MultiChoice, which has sponsored the ICR since inception 21 years ago, is committed to empowering and growing local initiatives, showcasing them to the entire continent,” said Inter-Company Relay (ICR) Chairperson Elias Mpondela

MultiChoice Zambia has forged long-term partnerships with ZAAA and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to contribute to the growth of local talent and the economic value for these sport disciplines in Zambia. In its capacity as the continent’s leading funder of sport and local production, SuperSport has built skills and capacity to become the backbone of content that matters to Zambians. As such, many talented Zambian sportsmen and women like Sydney Siame having been discovered on and off the screen through SuperSport,

[Read 7 times, 7 reads today]