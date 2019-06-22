Respect is earned (not solicited) Kambwili’s passionate plea for Hichilema to beg his MP’s to respect the NDC leader is therefore ridiculous

By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Mr. Chishimba Kambwili’s recent complaining as reported in the media that the UPNDC coalition will collapse and perish because of “disloyal UPND parliamentarians who are busy undermining the Opposition Alliance Partners” is ominous of the pending heap of rubble that awaits their coalition.

The coalition between Messrs Hakainde Hichilema, Chishimba Kambwili and the leaders of an assortment of some nondescript political parties is laboured. They toil to present a unified front, but the reality is that theirs is a very strained abnormal relationship that requires excessive effort.

And why is it strained? Because the foundation of their relationship has nothing to do with noble virtues. Sadly, the UPNDC coalition is founded on all the wrong reasons which include selfish ambitions and bitterness arising out of envy and jealousy of the progressive leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front Government.

The reality is that within the UPNDC coalition, there is a growing remnant of principled UPND Members of Parliament who have had to sacrifice most of their principles just so that Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s personal fantasies maybe fulfilled. The frustration within UPND is growing and festering.

Kambwili’s passionate plea however comes as no surprise, considering that the UPND coalition with Chishimba Kambwili’s beleaguered NDC faction is highly unpopular with many UPND supporters who still have Kambwili’s vulgarity and blasphemous statements about the people of Southern Province ringing in their ears.

Hichilema’s desperate and irrational greed for power has also driven many disillusioned UPND supporters further away. Many UPND Members of Parliament and councillors across the country are frustrated by their leader’s selfishness when he prohibits them to work with government officials in bringing the much needed development.

This is just a tip of the giant iceberg of baloney beneath the surface of UPND that angers officials within the party enough to take a stand against dubious UPNDC coalition partners like Kambwili.

It cannot also be ignored that a significant number of UPND parliamentarians very recently defied Hichilema’s irrational orders for them to stay away from the National Dialogue Forum (NDF). The cracks that Hichilema has plastered up since 2006 are now not only more visible, but they are also going deeper into the foundation of UPND. There is a mutiny developing within UPND, and Hichilema’s attempts to enforce respect for Kambwili will be futile.

Respect is earned- not solicited.

Given the toxic foundation and malicious objectives of their relationship, both Mr Kambwili and Mr Hichilema should be asking themselves if they are truly worthy of respect.

Kambwili seems to have forgotten that Hichilema has had alliances with the ruling Patriotic Front then as in Opposition and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). If only Kambwili could read into Hichilema’s history of alliances, he’ll have an idea of how this one is going to end.

What Kambwili fears will surely come to pass: his coalition with Hichilema is built on sinking sand. It will fall apart.

The Author is Media Director at the Patriotic Front Secretariat

