Striker Lazarus Kambole is humbled to have ended his last home game at Zesco United with victory and a goal in the 2019 ABSA Cup final against Zanaco played on June 22 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Kambole capped Zesco’s 4-1 victory over ten-man Zanaco with his sides last goal in the Chipolopolo strikers final competitive home match before joining Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa on a three year deal starting on July 1.

“It was an emotional game and this was my last game and I wanted to give fans a very good game and of course my last goal,” Kambole said.

Interestingly, it was also Kambole’s first in the competition after six years at Zesco whom he joined from Konkola Blades in 2014.

Meanwhile, Kambole has been Zesco and Zambia’s top scorer in continental competition in 2018 and 2019 with six and seven goals respectively.

