A clergy has observed that political violence and conflicts among political parties will be a thing of the past if leaders of different political groupings interact more by encouraging each other to attend prayers together.

Speaking during the funeral service of late Senior Chief Mwamba of the Bemba speaking people Arch Bishop of Kasama Ignatius Chama said political leaders should be encouraging each other to attend Church together and pray for the well being of the nation as opposed to what has become prevalent were leaders are seen to cause conflicts even during church gatherings.

In an apparent reference to an incident which recently happened in Chilubi Islands were a named politician was harassed by cadres from a named party, the Clergy said it was sad that even men of God were being accused of favouring different political leaders.

He said the House of God welcomes everyone and that the harmony he had seen between the PF and MMD leaders should be seen among all politicians.

“Call your friend from the other party and tell them that there are prayers this side let us go and pray together not these things we are seeing were you start asking; who has brought this one. It’s these same Bishops! They are the ones who like that one that is why they called him, you even write in government books that it is that Bishop who called that one, No! You are supposed to encourage each other because you are coming for prayers to ask the Lord to bless you and also bless you in your leadership. I like what I am seeing today. Mr Mutati who invited you to this funeral? I was going to be even happier if the chairman for PF had called you to this funeral. I would have been happier because I would have seen that you do call each other for prayers without segregating based on party lines.

“I am telling you people of God if we see what we have seen today were leaders from different political parties can sit together in this fashion even as we go towards 2021 we will not be fighting. What happened in Chilubi should not be allowed to be part of our politics. Why should people who have come for prayers be asking questions about their friends? Who has called him here? Who has called him here? A fight almost broke out during prayers. I felt very bad. I asked myself how we have reached these levels? What more in 2020 when they stand for elections. No one should be stopped from attending prayers.

“Everyone is invited to the house of the Lord. Of course if it is a political rally you are supposed to stay away unless you are invited. During rallies everyone will attend their rallies but not prayers, all are invited for prayers. We are here for prayers and no one is talking about politics, we want to do our prayers respectfully and mourn our Chief that is my counsel to my leaders sitting in front of me,” he said.

The Clergy further said by seeing them together, followers of different political parties will have no reason to fight their peers.

“And for us young ones who are your followers when we see that you love each other why would we fight. If we see you joking among yourselves why would we engage in political violence. Continue with the spirit I have seen today and God will protect our country and peace will prevail among us but if what I talked about is repeated we will not have peace in our country,” he said.

And MMD president Felix Mutati said the little interaction he had with late Senior Chief Mwamba revealed a non partisan traditional leader.

“The senior chief had a very short year having taken over from the now Chitimukulu in November 2017 so he was just beginning to get his feet on the ground, beginning to understand the things that were in his chiefdom, beginning to unite the Bemba people but what was very clear is that he was a humble man.

“On a number of occasions that I interreacted with him and he was very focused with things he wanted to do in his chiefdom but obviously his life was cut short. If there is something he said the last time I visited him here, was that you politicians must behave yourselves as one unifying voice and I think as politicians we haven’t lived up to his legacy. So for me I take the words of the Bishop as the beginning of the journey,” said the MMD leader.

