

A COMBINED team of Police, Department of Immigration and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers have raided Lusaka’s Chibolya compound and arrested 113 suspects for various illegal activities.

The suspects were arrested during a joint operation dubbed “Operation Chalo” which was conducted in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound on Friday night throughout the morning of Saturday.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo, her DEC and Immigration Department counterparts Theresa Katongo and Namati Nshinka respectively have disclosed this in a joint statement today.

They said that the operation was conducted in order to disrupt illegal activities in Chibolya, following numerous complaints from members of the public.

“Out of the one hundred and thirteen (113) persons apprehended, fifty-three (53) were for immigration related offences, thirty-three (33) for drug related offences, while twenty-seven (27) were for general crimes such as being found in possession of suspected stolen property,” the spokespersons said.

They said that majority of those nabbed for immigration related offences did not produce documents to prove their legal immigration status in Zambia at the time of the operation, screening to ascertain their immigration status in Zambia continues.

And the LEAs also seized a significant amount of different psychotropic and other banned substances were found, including cannabis, suspected cocaine, boxes of Benylin codeine and instruments used to administer drugs.

