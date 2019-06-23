Today’s Scripture

“But when Jesus heard it, He answered him, saying, “Do not be afraid; only believe, and she will be made well.””

(Luke 8:50, NKJV)

Only Believe

In Scripture a man came to Jesus and said, “My little daughter is very sick. She is close to death. Will You come to my home and pray for her?” Jesus agreed. But along the way, He kept getting stopped, one interruption after another. Finally, word came back to Him saying, “No need to come. You’ve waited too late. The little girl has died.” The people were upset and very distraught. But Jesus said to them, “Don’t be afraid. If you will only believe, the little girl will be well.” Notice the phrase, “Only believe.” This was Jesus’ promise to the father. Jesus went to the home, laid hands on the little girl, and she came back to life.

One of the greatest abilities God has given each of us is our ability to believe. Are you facing a situation that seems impossible? In the natural, you don’t see how you can get well, or how you can overcome the addiction, or how your family can ever be restored? God is saying to you what He said to them, “If you will only believe, I will turn the situation around. If you only believe, breakthroughs are headed your way!”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your hand of victory upon my life. Thank You for making a way even when there seems to be no way. I choose to stand in faith. I choose to believe, knowing that You are ready, willing and able to cause me to overcome in this life in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

