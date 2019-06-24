

Socialist Party Presidential Candidate Fred M’membe over the weekend held a rally in Kitwe where he said that without the working class directly taking over the governance of Zambia, through their left-centred party, they will be jumping back and forth from the frying pan into fire.

The Socialist Party leader said that, in support of Technology, told the gathering that technology should not necessarily lead to loss of jobs but lead to workers working fewer hours and using the time saved on further studies, family, sports, arts, visiting relatives and spiritual development.

M’membe underscored that the Socialist Party was there to enable the oppressed working class to win political power and use that power to build a society in which they could have the dignity that came from justice, equity and peace.

Below are pictures from the rally

