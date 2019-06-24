Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo has reinforced government’s justification for banning South African television presenter and Actor Somizi Mhlongo who is allegedly a gay entering the country.

Mr. Kasolo says governments’ position is in line with constitutional provisions that promotes national values and principles adding that it NOT condone anybody diluting the country’s morality and integrity.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka, Mr. Kasolo says Zambia has defeated aliens who have attempted to introduce homosexuality in the country.

He encouraged Zambians to continue to shun practices that are alien to the country’s cultural values.

Recently, National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili banned South African television Presenter, Actor and Television Personality Somizi Mhlongo who is allegedly gay, from entering Zambia.

Reverend Sumaili said government would not condone a situation where organisations would invite people with questionable attributes that might compromise the morals of the land.

[Read 261 times, 261 reads today]