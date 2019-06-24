Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo has reinforced government’s justification for banning South African television presenter and Actor Somizi Mhlongo who is allegedly a gay entering the country.
Mr. Kasolo says governments’ position is in line with constitutional provisions that promotes national values and principles adding that it NOT condone anybody diluting the country’s morality and integrity.
Speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka, Mr. Kasolo says Zambia has defeated aliens who have attempted to introduce homosexuality in the country.
He encouraged Zambians to continue to shun practices that are alien to the country’s cultural values.
Recently, National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili banned South African television Presenter, Actor and Television Personality Somizi Mhlongo who is allegedly gay, from entering Zambia.
Reverend Sumaili said government would not condone a situation where organisations would invite people with questionable attributes that might compromise the morals of the land.
The prevention of Somizi Mhlongo and Zodwa Wa Banthu is against Fundamental human rights. People are free to belong to their preferred sexual orientation in the case of Somizi. People should also have been allowed to see and appreciate where they really come from in the case of Zodwa. People need their Fundamental Freedoms and rights.
Society doesn’t always operate on principle of subjectivity and individualism but what the majority accept as befitting. Individuals left on their own may feel like sleeping with dogs, children, old women and so forth. Should society leave them to do whatever emotions or feelings enter their trousers and skirts?