Head of the PF aligned Policy Monitoring and Research Centre Bernadette Deka Zulu has been sued in the Lusaka High Court for failing to pay Vyansilati Enterprise Limited more than K2.6 million with interest which she borrowed.

According to a statement of claim Vyansilati Enterprise Limited is demanding that Deka pays back the K2,675,000.00 at 15 per cent interest per week from the date of default, being April 27 this year, until the date of the writ.

Vyansilati Enterprise Limited stated that they were a private company Limited by shares incorporated and were engaged in the business of civil woks, electrical repair and money lending.

The plaintiff says that Deka, at her instance and request freely and voluntarily entered into an agreement with the company’s director Marvin Chibwe on or about April 9, this year where it was agreed that she borrows K2,675,000.000.

Vyansilati Enterprise Limited stated that it was an express term of the agreement as accepted by Deka that she would pay back the said sum in two installments from the date of the agreement

The plaintiff stated that despite numerous requests to Deka to settle her indebtedness with interest as agreed, she has to date allegedly failed to make the settlement in part or in full.

They added that despite their advocates writing Deka a demand letter dated May 23 this year, she made promises to pay but there has been no effort from her to honour the said promises, causing the plaintiffs to suffer loss of business, profit and inconvenience.

The plaintiffs are also claiming payment of the money with interest at the average short term deposit rate per annum from the date of the writ to the date of the judgement and thereafter, at the rate not exceeding the current lending rate as determined by Bank of Zambia.

They are also claiming damages for breach of contract.

