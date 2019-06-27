FAZ Division One debutants Jumulo FC has been given planning permission for a US$2 million development of Buchi Stadium in Kitwe.
The ambitious Kitwe based club has previously played its home games away from home in Luanshya at Kabufu Stadium.
Club sponsors and owners Jumulo Group executive operations Manager Mr. Bwalya Nkandu said the company is also purchasing a coach bus for the team as they get ready for their maiden campaign in the second tier.
“A sum of $2m (about K26, 000,000) has been set aside to meet club’s operations and for rehabilitation of Jumulo FC’s home ground Buchi Stadium,”Nkandu said.
Jumulo was established in 2018 after buying out the franchise of the club previously known as Mining Rangers.
Hooo it’s Mining Rangers where they got Mbola?
Most clubs mean well, manje fi Kamanga ama jealous. FAZ went on to backrupt Vodafone after rehabitating Woodlands Stadium.
I understand even Nakonde FC they pulled them down.
FAZ FAZ please leave these clubs who mean well to society.
But why has Kitwe council neglected this once glamorous stadium? They took Kitwe united to KPF, another once pleasant showpiece and left it in squalor. These facilities need not even be leased out because by now this council should ve matured to effectively manage its own assets for the sake of citizens
This is the way forward incorporate an events hall for weddings, conferences and restaurant for off season revenue streams