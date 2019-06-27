FAZ Division One debutants Jumulo FC has been given planning permission for a US$2 million development of Buchi Stadium in Kitwe.

The ambitious Kitwe based club has previously played its home games away from home in Luanshya at Kabufu Stadium.

Club sponsors and owners Jumulo Group executive operations Manager Mr. Bwalya Nkandu said the company is also purchasing a coach bus for the team as they get ready for their maiden campaign in the second tier.

“A sum of $2m (about K26, 000,000) has been set aside to meet club’s operations and for rehabilitation of Jumulo FC’s home ground Buchi Stadium,”Nkandu said.

Jumulo was established in 2018 after buying out the franchise of the club previously known as Mining Rangers.

