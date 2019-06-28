Lusaka City Council has permitted Shumeite Investment Limited to resume construction works on Kalundu Mall on Plot number 5477 in Kalundu.

This is contrary to an article in Daily Nation of Monday 24th June 2019 which suggested that the investor had defied court and resumed construction works.

According to the Daily Nation the Lusaka City Council (LCC) is playing cat and mouse games over the approval of the Kalundu Mall Project as it has failed to produce documentation pertaining to the same. Area councillor Douglas Tembo charged that the LCC had since Monday failed to avail the project approval letter as demanded by the residents thereby creating threats of a possible showdown between the people and the Chinese developer Shumeite Investment.

According to the article the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) directed that Shumeite Investment obtains a consent from the immediate neighbours on the development before proceeding with the project.But one of the immediate neighbours, disclosed that the company had resumed work on the project without consulting any of the immediate neighbours as directed by ZEMA.

“Even if there was no court ruling, how could these people resume construction works without meeting the ZEMA conditions? Who allowed them to continue building when there is a court ruling stopping them from doing so? Who, at the council, is lying to them?” Mr. Mulenga wondered.

However, the Council in the letter to the developer dated 17th June, 2019 permitted the resumption of construction works. The letter lifted the enforcement notice of 6th June, 2017 following a court ruling.

“Please be notified that the enforcement notice of 6th June 2017 has been lifted,” the letter read in part further setting out some conditions to be followed during construction works.

Some of the conditions were that the developer needed to engage Council building inspectors to be inspecting works, no works on Sundays and public holidays and that the plan should always available on site.

Others were that the developer needed to suppress dust and control noise, among other building regulations.

George Sichimba, Council Public Relations Manager said the article in the Daily Nation headlined “Chinese firm defies court, resumes Kalundu mall works” was not balanced because it lacked the input from LCC which has been handling the matter.

Mr. Sichimba has since appealed to Kalundu residents and the media to get facts from the Council about the project.

In a statement issued to the Media, Mr. Sichimba said it is important that all residents of Lusaka support the urban renew agenda which the city has embarked on.

