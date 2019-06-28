President Lungu has said that Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo have shared warm bilateral relations since time in memorial. The President said that it was important that the two nations continue to build upon their relationship and cooperation as active members of the Southern African Development community, SADC, The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa COMESA and the International Conference of the Great lakes Region.

Speaking last evening at the State banquet held in honour of the DRC Leader’s s visit to Zambian at the Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka, the President expressed confidence that the two nations would continue to strive to fuilfil their bilateral and multilateral obligations which will result in uplifting the livelihood of the people of the two nations as well as that of the entire region.

“Your Excellency, in uplifting the lives of our people, we must continue addressing the challenges of peace in the region. As we agreed in our meeting this morning, this is a pre-requisite to development. I therefore wish to reaffirm the Zambian governments commitment to promoting and strengthening the regions peace initiatives, ” the President Said, making a commitment that the Zambian government would continue to persue peace in the region even after Zambias chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security had ended.

President Lungu commended the efforts of President Tshisekedi in restoring peace and security to the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, and paving way for economic and political transformation.

“I wish to quote a rich African Proverb which says that ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. if you want to go far, go together’. I know it is a worn out saying, but it is still relevant to all of us. If we want to make progress, we have to go together.”

He also quoted a Bemba saying whose translation was that moving together is not a sign of cowardice stating that there is strength in numbers.

“In this regard your Excellency, only by working together can we achieve the goals and aspirations of our region and the African continent as a whole,” President Lungu said.

He stressed the importance of African countries speaking with one voice especially at the multilateral level which requires collective action to be taken on issues of social and economic development.

He said this was in addition to matters of peace and security in a quest to reform the United Nations Security Council in line with the Ezulwini consensus and the Sirte declaration.

“It is no doubt that the majority of issues under the UN agenda comprises of African issues. In this regard, we must strive to be the problem solvers of our own challenges. We can do this by fighting for permanent representation at the UN Security Council,”he said.

President Lungu took time to thank his Counterpart for accepting his invitation to grace the 55th Zambia International Trade Fair taking place in Ndola, the Copperbelt town of Zambia.

And President Tshisekedi said his Country would continue to pursue stronger ties with the Zambian government because the two countries are one as evidenced by the many similarities they share in language, culture and history.

He agreed with President Lungu of the need for Africa to have a permanent seat at the UN Security Council and thanked his Zambian Counterpart for the invitation to officiate at the Trade Fair and for the productive and progressive talks and agreements they were engaging in.

[Read 449 times, 449 reads today]