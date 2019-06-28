Volunteers from Put Foot Foundation Rally of South Africa have donated over 1,000 brand new school shoes to the underprivileged children at Ebenezer Primary School and Orphanage and Ngandu school in Livingstone.

The Foundation has been supporting different schools in the the country for over nine years now. It was born out of the need to tackle the daily plight and indignity of children with no shoes.

The Foundation operates across the whole of South Africa and around neighboring countries like Zambia, Malawi, Botswana with particular focus on the less privileged and rural areas that are often overlooked by charities.

According to the Foundation, providing thousands of school children with a brand new pair of shoes is its main focus and that believe shoes are symbolic of pride and give confidence to young learners knowing that they can walk to school in comfort, as opposed to barefoot.

It says shoes are also a vital protection barrier between our children’s tiny soles and Africa’s rough and unforgiving terrain.

“As an organization, “We believe that a new pair of shoes should be tough enough to protect a young child’s feet whether it be on the playground, on the sports field or even walking home in the snow, on a gravel road in the middle of winter,” the organization states.

For this year, the Foundation has been joined by executives from GOtv who have contributed to this cause and sponsored the branding of its vehicle for the rally and donated towards the shoes being given to the children.

[Read 236 times, 236 reads today]