Volunteers from Put Foot Foundation Rally of South Africa have donated over 1,000 brand new school shoes to the underprivileged children at Ebenezer Primary School and Orphanage and Ngandu school in Livingstone.
The Foundation has been supporting different schools in the the country for over nine years now. It was born out of the need to tackle the daily plight and indignity of children with no shoes.
The Foundation operates across the whole of South Africa and around neighboring countries like Zambia, Malawi, Botswana with particular focus on the less privileged and rural areas that are often overlooked by charities.
According to the Foundation, providing thousands of school children with a brand new pair of shoes is its main focus and that believe shoes are symbolic of pride and give confidence to young learners knowing that they can walk to school in comfort, as opposed to barefoot.
It says shoes are also a vital protection barrier between our children’s tiny soles and Africa’s rough and unforgiving terrain.
“As an organization, “We believe that a new pair of shoes should be tough enough to protect a young child’s feet whether it be on the playground, on the sports field or even walking home in the snow, on a gravel road in the middle of winter,” the organization states.
For this year, the Foundation has been joined by executives from GOtv who have contributed to this cause and sponsored the branding of its vehicle for the rally and donated towards the shoes being given to the children.
Good work. Please continue helping these vulnerable children. I hope more blacks can join these selfless whites from RSA in helping the underpriveldged children. Imagine if all the money spent by political parties on campaign materials were channeled to helping these kids. Imagine if the money spent on kubushi residents by Lusambo were used to helping these kids. Imagine if every working zambian had to donate k10 per month to help put a smile on these kids faces. Indeed thats the difference between us blacks and whites.
look at that picture and tell me how independent you are.
and you wonder why you still look up to muzungus, the pictures of your yesu in your churches is a muzungu image…you don’t even bother to read your own book you call bible about your yesu and see what the story is about..
shame!. I wonder how the Zambian politicians think when they see such an image, but then they are unconscionable to the core and the ones driving jeeps (rich Zambians) are busy fronting their wealth
its not about colour but what u feel about others u steal to build 49 houses the save to help others like what u see in the picture.
Zambia has millionaires, a lot of them, the problem is that they do not know that philanthropy is a state of good mental health. Most wealthy Zambian stole from the nation. They do not know what giving is, it is not in their nature.
If they’re as you deem them to be then they’re ideally neither rich nor wealthy but mere poverities