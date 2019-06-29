”Politics by their nature can get intense, but politics should by no means become a grudge driven no-holds-barred personal battle where one individual develops personal vendettas against another. Mr. Hichilema permanently appears to be in a rage where he permanently blames others even for his self-inflicted woes…In fact, all of his many political scars and bruising have been as a result of battles with himself that he lost”.
By Sunday Chilufya Chanda
During a recent Independence Celebration for one of our friendly nations, I looked forward to an evening of friendship with the hosts as well as other foreign and local dignitaries.
Among the local guests was Mr Hakainde Hichilema, the leader of the main opposition UPND. Upon noticing his presence as he was being interviewed by the media, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya who was guest of honour and I went and greeted him after doing so with several other guests. I anticipated a cordial, brotherly conversation in spite of our political divergences.
However, the UPND leader suddenly turned the celebratory air into an acrimonious atmosphere when he alleged that I “insult” him, how he’s “noted” what I write (I guess my file is growing bigger and bigger by the day) and that he is not going to “leave Zambia “ for me.
This not the first time that the UPND leader has uttered personal threats against this author.
Only a few months ago when he featured on a live radio phone in programme, Mr Hichilema was passionately menacing when threatened to make this writers’ life miserable because he would be made “to flee Zambia” in the unlikely event that the UPND leader became president.
During my recent encounter with Hakainde, I could not help but notice how deeply rooted his bitterness has developed and how and personal and petty he has sadly become. The venomous intensity of what spewed forth from his mouth portrayed the picture of blind rage.
Politics by their nature can get intense, but politics should by no means become a grudge driven no-holds-barred personal battle where an individual pursues personal vendettas against another.
My elder brother Hakainde is troubled. He appears to be permanently in rage and permanently blaming others even for his self-inflicted woes. He is the perfect example of how troubles hurt the most when they are self-inflicted.
His anger typically involves the externalising of blame. He considers the source of his anger to be outside of himself, when it is really inside of himself.
In fact, all of his many political scars and bruising have been as a result of a battle with himself that he lost.
The problem with my elder brother is that he is quick to blame others for his lack of political progress, but slow to blame his own dubious strategies of promoting fake news, regionalism and a people-detached UPND “Life Presidency”. The tragedy is that he keeps repeating them over and over again, trying to make them work.
Those 4 minutes were unmemorable.
I wish to repeat what I said to Mr. Hichilema in my previous articles: “When you accost us with insults we will not hear you; but when you present constructive criticism without malice, we will not only hear you, but we will listen to you.
If Hichilema stop telling lies about the Patriotic Front Government of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu; then we will stop telling the truth about him.” I really look forward to engaging Mr Hichilema for 40 minutes as cordially as brothers would, especially at events commemorating our own national days.
Let us have politics of decency rather than hostile confrontations
The Author is Patriotic Front Media Director At the Patriotic Front Secretariat Lusaka
Why destroy someone s weekend mood
Sunday you maybe accused of homosexuality, why stoking a fellow man even in weekend?
why are you working for PF 7 days a week, ulichipuba or what the fuuck is wrong with fella?
Drink responsibly guys.
So cheap from Sunday on a Saturday
Sunday!
HH should receive your advice as a wakeup call. Let him declare party elections at all levels and if the party members decide that he continues then he has a right to stand head high.
Now HH is worse that the some dictators on the African soil. If without the instruments of power, he can behave this way then how would he behave with the instruments of power in his hand. People wake up.
I read it trice, and this article is an apology letter from Sunday to Hichilema.
Good that Sunday is making peace with HH. I just wonder why Sunday have stopped insulting HH, but still stoking him.
Yaba, he really gets into your pants with hot coals! Stop insulting and demeaning him! He will give yoy respect too! Introspect on your behaviour towards him, you may realise you are the one who is too bitter! He rarely or even never mentions or writes about you, but you daily do that! Inferiority complex?
Ba Chanda, No one knows what future holds. In that job you have do your articles also with decency. Not everyone can forgive and indeed if one day HH became president things can be bad for you, Remember the late Chanda Chimba..professional issue based articles with facts are good not character assassination. I pray that in that 4 minutes you also picked something of value. HH May have his encounters you never know but yours. Brother do self introspection. Am not saying you become week but your articles should only at least sound filya. Enjoy your long weekend
The albatross round Trib.al Hack’s neck is trib.alism. The boy’s political birth was trib.al and it continues to this day. Knowing that he is a trib.al, I cannot listen to what he says because trib.als by nature have trib.al objectives in whatever they say or do, no matter how good it looks on the surface or how white his teeth are when he smiles….. it’s all trib.al trib.al trib.al etc etc. I find it safer not to listen to him, much safer to ignore him. And I am not the only one, there are millions out there who think like me, especially after 2016. Unless he apologises for his trib.al troubles, watch his end in 2021 either to Edgar or to any rival entity that will surface soon without any doubt.
You sir, you are a tribal yourself. Actually if you do some serious self introspection you will realise of a dire need for some repentance on your part. You are not only labelling one person but a whole tribe as tribals. Repent boss.
What a real wanker Sunday Chanda is! Without any shame this loser thinks he is at the same level as HH, which portrays a disillusioned big but empty monkey head he has!
Sunday Chanda is nothing but a petty thief who will spend time or even rot in jail in the next republic! HH’s security should be robust enough not to expose HH to rogues like Sunday Chanda cos that is real security breach and threat. We lost AKM in unclear circumstances and we don’t want to happen again ever! Sunday Chanda and Kaizar Zulu move around with spray poison. The only reason HH survived is because this wars at the American Embassy and Chanda was screened before going in.
Different day Same sh.it from this Chanda.
Is it Sunday’s job to talk about HH day in day out ?
Sunday, Zambia is faced with numerous problems you can articulate , HH is not the cause of these problems
You seem to sleep HH , dream HH wake up HH eat HH ?
Nostradamus for the first time ever since I have known you have write sense.
Many of ant – UPND are peace advocates BUT the pro-UPND are not .
Right now am in southern province (choma) still more the political psychology is NOT good on the ground.2016 mood is real in the province.
Endocrinologist (HH) has affected the people of southern province of HATRED and BITTERNESS.
Sunday Chanda from your rhetoric over the past two articles I have read from you, you seem to be a gifted writer with a big imagination. However I think you are spending too much time blogging on socials trying to assasinate the character of one HH. If you can caption your mailbox here, I can send my dogged copy of a nice book on time management so that possibly with those writing skills you can publish something worthwile. Stop wasting time on HH, he is good folk we know that. Good day.
All of you politicians need to, and must grow up! You are messing up the people and countries.
It’s so sad that yesteryear’s crop of politicians will never again have the opportunity to serve us.
May YHWH help you and us!
You don’t beg for respect, you earn it !! Why should HH stoop down to this man’s level? HH is an intelligent and decent human being so please don’t insult his intelligence. Now am I being tribal? Hell no!! There is too much tribalism in this PF and it’s unacceptable!! Zambia is for all Zambians!!