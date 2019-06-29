Government has launched a new HIV drug called Tenofovir Alafenamide (TAF).

TAF is co-formulated with Emtricitabine and Dolutegravir as one tablet known as TAFED.

The newly launched regimen suppresses the viral load within 10 to 14 days and it can also be given to children of 25 kilogrammes and above, as a single tablet daily.

Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya who launched the new drug on Thursday evening in Lusaka said Zambia is the first country in the world to introduce TAF, which is better and safer tolerated with less bone and kidney side effects.

Dr Chilufya says the simplification led to harmonisation of antiretroviral regimens between children and adults and provide better outcomes.

He said government is optimistic the new drug will help Zambia achieve the epidemic control of HIV by 2021.

Dr Chilufya thanked President Edgar Lungu for what he called unprecedented political will towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage.

He also thanked cooperating partners singling out the United States Government for being an all-time partner.

