Government has launched a new HIV drug called Tenofovir Alafenamide (TAF).
TAF is co-formulated with Emtricitabine and Dolutegravir as one tablet known as TAFED.
The newly launched regimen suppresses the viral load within 10 to 14 days and it can also be given to children of 25 kilogrammes and above, as a single tablet daily.
Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya who launched the new drug on Thursday evening in Lusaka said Zambia is the first country in the world to introduce TAF, which is better and safer tolerated with less bone and kidney side effects.
Dr Chilufya says the simplification led to harmonisation of antiretroviral regimens between children and adults and provide better outcomes.
He said government is optimistic the new drug will help Zambia achieve the epidemic control of HIV by 2021.
Dr Chilufya thanked President Edgar Lungu for what he called unprecedented political will towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage.
He also thanked cooperating partners singling out the United States Government for being an all-time partner.
The question, is this drug safe? Who manufactures this drug?
Congratulations to Government though.
Zambia the first country to do something???
So either you’re telling us we are super progressive or are the guinea pigs being tested on.
Experimenting on zambians…. Why didn’t the developers ask their own country to introduce it first.
ARVs are the only medicines available in hospitals and that’s because they’re sponsored. Where are the drugs worth $35M that this buffoon announced to the nation? Why build medical hubs when there are no drugs to distribute? Shameless idyot
It is shipped to Zambia free of charger for the Zambia laboratories where the Zambians are the specimen