President Edgar Lungu’s Daughter and Nkoloma Ward One councillor Tasila Lungu has donated 400 bags of maize meal as part of her Ubulayo initiative to communities in South Province .

In a message anouncing the donation, Ms Lungu said that she was s privileged to visit communities in Southern Province recently and was was warmly received by Chief Sekute in Kazungula where she was able to distribute 400 bags of maize meal as part of our Ubulayo initiative accompanied by Kazungula District Commissioner Ms Pascalina Musokotwane.

Ms. Lungu further said that the trip to southern province had allowed her to interact with the locals and listened to the challenges they encounter.

“This visit allowed us to interact with this wonderful community and also learn more about the challenges they encounter and also the solutions they have put in place. Thank you so much to the people of Southern Province – TWALUMBA!” She added.

Ms. Lungu who was accompanied by Namibia’s first daughter, Ms. Nangula Geingob Ms. Lungu was welcomed by Chief Sekute of Kazungula.

Ms. Geingob has been supporting communities and orphans through her Patty’s Heart Foundation in Namibia and Her Royal Highness Princess Tirelo Molotlegi of the Royal Bafokeng Nation of South Africa which is home to the world’s largest platinum deposits, managed for the benefit of the kingdom and its people through a sovereign wealth fund.



Meanwhile, Southern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Kennedy Mubanga has said that government will not allow anyone to die of hunger due to drought which hit the region in the last farming season.

Mr. Mubanga said that government has put in place measures to mitigate the effects of drought in the area, such as assisting those affected with relief food.

Mr. Mubang said that the drought experienced in the last farming season in the area was a temporary setback and encouraged farmers not to give up.

Mr. Mubanga was hopeful that the region which has been a national food basket in the past will bounce back next farming season to produce enough grain to feed the country.

He was speaking when Alpha commodities Limited officials paid a courtesy call at his office in Choma.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary stated that Alpha commodities has already started distributing fertilizer in Southern province in readiness for the 2019/2020 farming season.

And Alpha Commodities Country Manager Ndeleki Miyanda said his Company has already positioned six thousand metric tonnes of fertilizer in Southern Province.

Mr. Miyanda said Alpha Commodities will distribute about 15 thousand tonnes of fertilizer in Southern Province this year

