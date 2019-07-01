The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has flagged off the distribution of relief food in Lunga District of Luapula province to cushion the hunger situation in the area.

Lunga District was flooded in the previous rainy season resulting in poor harvests prompting the DMMU to release relief food to the area.

On 18 June 2019, the DMMU released 200 metric tonnes of relief food to the area to avert the hunger situation caused by flooding.

Minister in the Office of the Vice President Sylvia Chalikosa flagged off the distribution of 8,960 bags of 12.5 kg bags of mealie meal in Kasoma Lunga ward.

Ms. Chalikosa expressed hope that the distributed mealie meal will help the affected families.

And Luapula member of parliament Emerine Kabanshi lamented that the hunger situation has worsened in the area.

She said urgent help is required especially that most of the families do not have anything to eat.

Ms. Kabanshi also appealed to government to open up the water channels in Lunga District to allow water to flow as it caused the flooding in the precious rainy season.

