Zesco United legendary goalkeeper and captain Jacob Banda is thrilled to win his 8th FAZ Super Division title with the Ndola side.

Banda on Saturday secured his place in Zambian football annuals after he single-handedly guided Zesco to their eighth Super Division title.

He made two stops and converted Zesco’s final spot kick to see the defending champions beat Green Eagles 3-1 on penalties following a scoreless 90 minutes in the league playoff final at Woodlands Stadium.

“I am very happy to win the eighth league title. To the supporters and to all people I am humbled,” Banda said.

He now becomes the first goalkeeper to win eight Super Division league titles with a single club since Zesco collected their first in 2007.

“My secret is discipline, hard work and being focused. Without working hard you can’t progress,” he said.

Banda has been consistent – playing at the top level of Zambian football for over a decade.

“Football is our livelihood, so I take it seriously. We sustain ourselves and families through football,” he added.

Banda is one title behind his club-mate Winston Kalengo who has won a combined nine FAZ Super Division titles with Zesco and Zanaco.

