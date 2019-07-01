Bweengwa UPND Member of Parliament, Michelo Kasauta has dispelled public fears that UPND members of Parliament were divided on the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) resolutions and likely to betray the cause on the floor of Parliament.

Mr.Kasauta said people should not doubt the capacity and sincerity of UPND Members of Parliament with regards to matters of national and public interest because they always represent the will of the people.

Speaking when he featured on Live Radio’s Live issues radio program this morning, Mr.Kasauta said UPND Parliamentarians have always stood on the side of the people and will never let them down.

“We agree as UPND MPs that some people might criticise us but one thing we can assure you is that we are more resolved and united than ever to defeat the constitutional Amendment bill once brought on the floor of Parliament. I can assure the public that the bill will not go anywhere.We are determined and we shall stand with the people,” he said.

The Bweengwa lawmaker further said the Party position on the NDF resolutions is very clear and was in line with the wishes of the people hence any departure from it would be suicidal.

He added that President Hakainde Hichilema’s guidance to the parliamentarians on both sides of divide was timely and non partisan but aimed at ensuring that Parliament remains representative of the people.

Mr.Kasauta said supporting the resolutions of the NDF in parliament by UPND MPs would be the worst national betrayal for many generations to come hence their resolve to defeat it now to avoid posterity judging the current Parliament harshly.

“We have an opportunity once again to stand with the people.In 1990,the UNIP dominated Parliament stood with the people and time has come for us to stand with the people and ensure that their wishes and aspirations are respected in line with the constitution which recognises the people as being the authority behind the constitution,” he said.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda is this in sitting of Parliament expected to table in the house a constitutional amendment bill to allow the Republican Constitution number two of 2016 be amended to include NDF resolutions.

The bill will however require two-thirds of the total number of MPs to pass through and the opposition UPND has successfully rallied MPs from among independents and the PF to reject the Bill.

