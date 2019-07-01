Africa Cup of Nations newcomers Madagascar pulled off a stunning upset of Nigeria on Sunday with a 2-0 win over the three-time former champions to clinch a place in the last 16.
Lalaina Nomenjanahary gave Madagascar a shock 12th-minute lead in Alexandria after pouncing on ponderous defending, jolting a side ranked 63 places above them in the world.
Charles Andriamatsinoro sealed the victory in front of CAF president and Madagascar native Ahmad Ahmad with a heavily deflected free-kick on 53 minutes for his second goal in three games in Egypt.
The Indian Ocean islanders had to come through a preliminary round just to reach the qualifying competition but will advance as winners of Group B ahead of Nigeria, with Guinea hoping to progress as one of four best third-place finishers following a 2-0 win over Burundi in Cairo.
Good.
I am never a fan of the so called Super Eagle in Africa.
I am never a fan of England soccer team either in Europe.
I am never a fan of Argentina neither.
I like Madagascar names, like mine.
Nigeria has neva been that good.
Almost always ku world cup but mediocre.
country with a population exceeding 120m and oil but nothing to show for it
They glorify their foreign based players who just come in from Europe to de-stabilize the team when they are not picked…I mean what is an old man like Obi Mikel still playing and still aged 32…they guy is a defensive midfielder you only play him when you are protecting a lead in the 80th min.
Only people who dont know African football are surprised and think its an upset; Madagascar is a footballing nation…the number of times Zambia has gone there for qualifiers since the 80s is countless.. Nigerians are just good at talking …when it comes to working together its another thing. Only the team of the 90s captained by Rashidi Yekini with likes Finidi George were proper squads not these players of today who never reach 30 and the young ones who live in London and dont respect locals.